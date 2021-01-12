Sharon Lee Nelson, 67, of Carlisle, PA passed away January 10, 2021 at home. She was born July 25, 1953 in Altoona, PA to Minnie (Cipriano) Glessner of Washington and the late George Eickhoff Sr. Sharon was the widow of Thomas Nelson.

Sharon worked various jobs throughout her life, but was known for her barber shop, Nelson Barber Shop, located in Mt. Holly Springs, PA.

Surviving are her children, Renee Kane of Shippensburg, Jamie Ott of Mt. Holly Springs and Christopher Nelson Sr. of Newville; grandchildren, Amber Ing, Tashia Metzger, Paige Barrick. Seth Alfrey, Christopher Nelson Jr. and Heather Sampson; 3 step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, George and Mark Eickhoff, Donna Burkepile and Karen Sanders and 5 stepbrothers and stepsisters. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Eickhoff.

To honor Sharon's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.