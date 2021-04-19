Sharon K. Sheaffer, 54, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born December 27, 1966 in Carlisle.

Sharon enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, spending time by the pool and going to the cabin with her family. She attended Cumberland Valley High School. Sharon was formerly employed as a CNA at several area nursing homes. She was the mother of two sets of twins. Sharon loved her family and her pet boxers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Timothy M. Sheaffer of Carlisle; three children, Michael Sheaffer of Gardners, Shandi Sheaffer of Mt. Holly Springs, and Nicole Sheaffer of Carlisle; six grandchildren; and her mother, Shirley (husband Edd) Nickle of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy M. Sheaffer, Jr. and her father, Ralph V. McKee.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sharon to the American Trauma Society, 2 Flowers Drive Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.