Sharon K. Fliehmann

Sharon Kay Fliehmann, age 56 of Mechanicsburg, passed away November 9, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Neil A. Fliehmann and Phyllis M. (Williams) Erickson. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her stepfather David L. Erickson. Sharon is survived by her two sisters Tammy Brady (Michael) and Bobbie Vessels (James), three nieces, a nephew, her loving and devoted UCP family as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.