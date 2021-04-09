Newville resident Scott Tilden, age 59, died peacefully on April 5, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Scott was born April 14, 1960, in Chicago IL, to Sidney and Alexandria Tilden. Scott was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served 52 months, including 4 years in Germany from 1980 to 1984. He was a dedicated employee of Overnite Transportation for 22 years, where he was a truck driver with an exemplary record of over 1 million miles driven with no accidents. He was a generous spirit, loving husband and father, doting grandpa, avid music lover and master of the dirty joke. He is survived by Julie, his wife of 42 years, 4 children: Lisa, Valerie, Scott W and Joesph, 3 children-in-law (and in his heart): Tera, Virgina, and Eric, 9 grandchildren: Shawn, Alexandria, Scott J, Caleb, Henry, Noah, Alivia, Jocelyn, and Syler, and will also be missed by his sister Tracey. He will have an especially happy reunion in the afterlife with his brother Morris and stepdad Roy. At Scott's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or donations, please remember Scott as you pay your blessings forward through acts of kindness and generosity. www.EwingBrothers.com.