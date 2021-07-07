Scott Andrew Richwine, 29, of Lancaster, PA, passed away July 5, 2021, at his residence in Lancaster, PA. He was born on December 30, 1991, in Augusta, GA to Dori and James Richwine.

Scott worked at Advanced Cooling Technologies (ACT) in Lancaster. He also worked at Hollywood Casino as a maintenance technician. He served in the Army as a medic, then served in the Army Reserves. He had attended Cornell University, then after his military service, he attended Millersville University. He finally settled on attending YTI Career Institute and enjoyed working with mechanics and electronics. He also was a landlord of an apartment building.

Scott loved hiking, cooking, and videogaming with friends online. He was a friend to all and made friends easily with anyone he met. He was always fun to be with and loved making people laugh. He was also interested in studying military history as well as more recently, studying the Bible.