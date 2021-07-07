Scott Andrew Richwine, 29, of Lancaster, PA, passed away July 5, 2021, at his residence in Lancaster, PA. He was born on December 30, 1991, in Augusta, GA to Dori and James Richwine.
Scott worked at Advanced Cooling Technologies (ACT) in Lancaster. He also worked at Hollywood Casino as a maintenance technician. He served in the Army as a medic, then served in the Army Reserves. He had attended Cornell University, then after his military service, he attended Millersville University. He finally settled on attending YTI Career Institute and enjoyed working with mechanics and electronics. He also was a landlord of an apartment building.
Scott loved hiking, cooking, and videogaming with friends online. He was a friend to all and made friends easily with anyone he met. He was always fun to be with and loved making people laugh. He was also interested in studying military history as well as more recently, studying the Bible.
Surviving is his father, James Richwine of Carlisle, PA; his mother, Dori Richwine of Muscatine, IA; his brother Dustin Richwine; grandmother Jean Hulen of Muscatine, IA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in the Carlisle, Iowa, Utah, and Arkansas areas. Scott will be missed by many family members and friends. Scott was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Neva and Bill Richwine; and grandfathers Roger Miller and Eldon Hulen.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Reverend Dale Bupp officiating. A viewing will be from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be held at Big Rock Cemetery in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www. HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.