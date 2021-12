Scott A Vaillancourt, Sr., 61, Carlisle, formerly of Wincendon MA, died Monday December 6th at his residence.

Born January 26, 1960 he was the son of Robert Tilt and Judith Cutler.

He was employed as a welder.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Dorais) Vaillancourt, children Jessica Penny, Scott, Jr., Chad, Cheyanna, Ashley, and Whitney.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.