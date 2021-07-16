Sarah E. Miller

Sarah Ellen (Bange) Miller passed peacefully on July 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sarah was born on Dec. 6 1956 in Adams County, PA, to the late R. Norman and Leola Bange. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ray E. Miller of Hagerstown, MD, whom she married on Jan. 6, 1977. They had 4 children; K. Faye Martin and husband, Harvey of Newville, PA; Lisa Halteman and husband John of Clear Spring, MD; Rachel Zehr and husband Aaron of Waterloo, NY; and one son, Harvey Miller of Hagerstown, MD; 16 grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 1 brother. Family visitation will be held at Reiff Mennonite Church, 17433 Reiff Church Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740, on July 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Reiff Mennonite Church, on July 19, 2021 at 10:00 am with the Reiff Church Ministry officiating. Interment will follow at Reiff Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family requests an omission of flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home.