Sara "Sally" M. Hebbe

Sara M Hebbe

December 14, 1941- October 19, 2022

Sara (Sally) Mary (Coldren) Hebbe of Loysville, PA, entered into eternal rest peacefully into God's loving arms on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 surrounded by her daughters Julie J. Foy (Dave), Melissa (Missy) Reisinger (Dave), Jenny Hebbe (Bill Lesh) and her companion Russell Wright, Sr. She is also survived by her niece Maggie A. Lopez (John), sister Maria (Molly) N. Handwerk and brother George Coldren II as well as nieces and nephews Jonathan Scott Waller, Elizabeth (Annie) Carpenter, Chad Coldren, George Coldren III and Stacy Sheely.

Sally was born in Green Park, PA on December 14, 1941. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elwood R. Hebbe, Jr., her parents George (Judge) Coldren, Sr., Julia H. (Hench) Coldren and her nephew Joshua S. Reisinger.

Sally was a loving wife, mother, grandparent, aunt, companion and friend to many. After retirement from YDC, she spent her time with family and friends, going out to dinner, shopping and going to the movies. She loved having get togethers at her swimming pool for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, Faith United Church, 6968 Veterans Way, Ickesburg, PA 17037 or Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Visitation will be held at Faith United Church in Ickesburg on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 9am-11am. The service will follow at 11am.

A private internment will be held.