Sandy L. Jones Frisbie

Sandy Lee Jones Frisbie, 58 of Harrisburg, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 followed by private services at 12:00 noon at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Visit www.Since1853.com to view a complete obituary.