Sandra W. Ilgenfritz

Jan. 31, 1936 - June 14, 2023

CARLISLE - Sandra W. "Sandy" Ilgenfritz, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on January 31, 1936, in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Lee Brinton Wilson and Elva (Gans) Wilson.

Sandy graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1953. She worked for the former Farmers Trust Co., Carlisle (1954-1970), where she was a teller and worked in the trust department. Sandy was a devoted wife and homemaker. Later on Sandy became a Tipstaff at the Cumberland County Courthouse for 15 years, where she assisted the jurors. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church, Carlisle.

Sandy was a charter member of the Carlisle Sweet Adelines which then merged with the Harrisburg Sweet Adelines Chapter for nearly 60 years. She was a Past Director of the Carlindian Chorus and marched with the Carlisle Town Band playing the drums and carrying the banner. Sandy was a member of the Carlisle Garden Club, was an avid ballroom dancer and loved to play competitive softball and tennis. Sandy and her husband also volunteered at the Cumberland County Historical Society and ushered for the Harrisburg Senator's home games.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years Millard T. "Fritz" Ilgenfritz, one son Craig L. (wife Sandi) Ilgenfritz of Mechanicsburg and three grandchildren, Madisen, Allie and Aaron Ilgenfritz.

The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to her devoted friends for the care and assistance throughout Sandy's life.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 2 North Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Anthony Lorenz officiating. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Furry Friends Network, P.O. Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.