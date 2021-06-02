Sandra Thomas

Sandra K. "Sandy" Thomas, age 73, of Carlisle died on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence with her loving family at her side. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 6, 1947 to the late Walter L. and Mary Kathleen Noel Durst.

You may remember Sandy as the former Director of Nursing at the Green Ridge Village, Newville, and the Cumberland County Nursing Home here in Carlisle.

She is survived by her husband William D. "Bill" Thomas, two daughters, Carrie L. Mayernick, Lauren N. Goodyear, her two sons, Ryan D. Thomas, Andrew E. Thomas, her two sisters, Karen Kiely, Deborah Mimnall and two brothers, Walter Durst, John Sellers and her five loving grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr. Carlisle with Father Donald H. Bender as Celebrant. Interment will be held at the St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be a visitation at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to Landmark Home Health Care, 2401 Park Dr. Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.