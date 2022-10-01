Sandra "Sandie" A. Donovan

Sandie was a Class of 1971 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She was employed in Food Service for Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. Sandie's greatest love, along with her husband, was horses. She competed in Equestrian riding, loved trail riding and hikes in the mountains. Sandie took part in her families' The Western Village Campground. Her jobs included trail rides, cooking, banquets, playing piano and dancing in the different shows at the campground. She enjoyed people, cooking, volunteering with the church and was an advocate for Organ Donation Awareness.

Sandie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert L. Donovan of Shippensburg, one sister and two brothers, Deb Ege and her husband, Sid of Carlisle, twin brother, Larry Snyder and his wife, Pat of Carlisle; Doug Snyder of Carlisle and numerous nieces and nephews. Professional services are entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Visitation and Burial Services will be private. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Bob Verno officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM at The Meeting House. Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Sandie to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 South Arlington Ave., Ste 134 A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or The American Cancer Society, 120 W. Antietam St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com