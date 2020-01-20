Sandra "Sandi" J. Curley-Edstrom

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Patrick Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W Trindle Road, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Sandi was a pioneer, mentor, and champion for women in business during the late 1970's, 1980's and 1990's. She started her real estate career in the late 1970's with Linpro (formerly known as Lincoln Properties) in Marlton, New Jersey, and enjoyed tremendous success before she retired from Brandywine Realty Trust in 2000. In the mid 1980's, Sandi created and organized BC2, also known as Businesses Committed to Burlington County (now known as BCSJ, Businesses Committed to South Jersey). This organization still thrives today and her son, Rob Curley, is still an active participant. To this day, many commercial real estate professionals remember Sandi for her real estate business acumen and many worked for, or were mentored by Sandi.