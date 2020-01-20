Sandra "Sandi" J. Curley-Edstrom (nee Thompson), 78, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020, after suffering a stroke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Patrick Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W Trindle Road, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Sandi was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on June 30, 1941. She graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1959 and continued on to receive an Associates in Arts degree from Rider University in 1961.
Sandi was a pioneer, mentor, and champion for women in business during the late 1970's, 1980's and 1990's. She started her real estate career in the late 1970's with Linpro (formerly known as Lincoln Properties) in Marlton, New Jersey, and enjoyed tremendous success before she retired from Brandywine Realty Trust in 2000. In the mid 1980's, Sandi created and organized BC2, also known as Businesses Committed to Burlington County (now known as BCSJ, Businesses Committed to South Jersey). This organization still thrives today and her son, Rob Curley, is still an active participant. To this day, many commercial real estate professionals remember Sandi for her real estate business acumen and many worked for, or were mentored by Sandi.
Sandi was an artist, a painter with a talent for drawing and an avid photographer. Sandi loved to create note cards that featured her nature and wildlife photos as gifts for friends and relatives. She loved to learn new things, such as learning to play the cello in retirement. She and her husband Eric were quite adept at completely renovating their historic home on Children's Lake in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. Sandi had a talent for thoughtful interior design and she dressed with fashion and flair.
In recent years, Sandi was very active and involved with Carlisle Area Newcomers, Stephen Ministry at the former Grace United Methodist Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church, P.E.O., Safe Harbour and a Carlisle area women's shelter. In addition, several social, card and Bunko groups.
Sandi is survived by her loving husband, Eric J. Edstrom, who she married September 23, 1989, her son Robert E. Curley III and his wife Charlene Villano-Curley and daughter Karen Curley-Vick and her husband Terrence. Step-children Elizabeth "Lisa" Edstrom, Debbie Hart (nee Edstrom), and Eric Edstrom and his wife Lise. Grandchildren Robert "Robbie" Curley, Colette "Nicole" Curley, David Hart, Douglas Hart and wife Jessica, Luke Villano, and Jillian Villano.
Sandi is preceded in death by her parents, David Allen Thompson and Pauline V. Thompson (nee Vogeding).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: P.E.O. Philanthropic Educational Organization/Chapter CG Chapter Treasurer - Debbie Kendrick 305 Hickory Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 Or Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community - Benevolent Care Fund 1 Longsdorf Way, Carlisle, PA 17015.
