Sandra S. Balat

February 06, 1943- November 17, 2022

Sandra S. Balat, 79, of Dillsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 6, 1943, in Reading, PA, to the late Enos Mumma and Helen Schadler (Stitzel) and was the widower of Arthur M. Balat.

Sandy was employed by the former Vectron in Mt. Holly Springs. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, and quilting and was an avid reader. She was passionate about animals and animal rescue; she adopted and loved many pets over the years and was a regular donor to many shelters and animal advocacy organizations.

Additional family members include children, Richard C. Ohse, Sean P. Christian, and Michele D. Christian, and sister Claudia Correll, and their families. In the later part of her career and retirement, Sandy enjoyed friendships with many of her co-workers at Vectron as well as her neighbors in Youngs Grove.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM until the time of services on Tuesday. A private burial will be held in Fort Indian Town Gap Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gittlen Cancer Fund, 4331 S. Victoria Way, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or online at gittlengolf.com. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences.