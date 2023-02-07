Sandra R. Guidon, 84, of Carlisle, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 3, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on August 18, 1938, in Harrisburg and was a daughter of the late Ray and Alma (Comp) Ulsh and the widow of Joseph P. Guidon who died in Dec. 4, 2007.Sandy graduated from Newport High School and the Maryland Medical Secretarial School. She worked in the legal and medical fields for many years including the Cumberland County Courthouse. Sandy was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Carlisle.Sandy is survived one sister Jean Amstutz of Ohio and by 61 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Ellerman and Gloria Rolston.A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Steve Salisbury as the officiant. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Newport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity of your choice. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.