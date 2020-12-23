Sandra Price Owens, 74, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, died on December 19, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's and after becoming infected with Covid-19. Sandy was born August 27, 1946, in Salem, New Jersey, to Renfro M. Price and Grace Holston Price.

Sandy graduated from Salem High School in 1964 and from Lankenau School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1967. She remained in the city, serving in a pioneering program committed to visiting all newborn families. This was the foundation of her 40+ year career in service to patients, in many settings. She was a long-time nurse in the obstetrics units of Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg and later Carlisle Hospital. She comforted homebound members for several years as parish nurse for Allison United Methodist Church in Carlisle where she also sang in the choir. She was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church.

Sandy had passions for literature, art, music and dance. She sang in several community choirs over her adult life and was an aficionado of karaoke. She continued to enjoy singing and dancing well into her years of declining health within the care of Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home.