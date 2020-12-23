Sandra Price Owens, 74, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, died on December 19, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's and after becoming infected with Covid-19. Sandy was born August 27, 1946, in Salem, New Jersey, to Renfro M. Price and Grace Holston Price.
Sandy graduated from Salem High School in 1964 and from Lankenau School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1967. She remained in the city, serving in a pioneering program committed to visiting all newborn families. This was the foundation of her 40+ year career in service to patients, in many settings. She was a long-time nurse in the obstetrics units of Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg and later Carlisle Hospital. She comforted homebound members for several years as parish nurse for Allison United Methodist Church in Carlisle where she also sang in the choir. She was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church.
Sandy had passions for literature, art, music and dance. She sang in several community choirs over her adult life and was an aficionado of karaoke. She continued to enjoy singing and dancing well into her years of declining health within the care of Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home.
In 1977, Sandy married her husband of 36 years, C. Edward Owens Sr., of Carlisle. Ed predeceased her in 2013. Sandy is also predeceased by her parents, her brother Royce A. Price, stepson Bruce Owens, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Baker.
Sandy is survived by her son Clark Springer, his wife Lisa and two children, Eden and Zeke; daughter Raine Springer, her son Elijah, and her husband Eugene Schwartz; daughter Alexandra Owens Matthew, her husband Peter, and son, Jayden; two stepsons, Ted Owens, daughter Kaitlin, and wife Mary Ann; Christopher Owens, wife Melissa and two sons, Garret and Brody; stepdaughter Traci Owens van Eik, husband Marc and two children, Jessie and Olivia; stepdaughter-in-law Susan Owens and three sons, Wyatt, Bryce, and Lucus. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Woodward Bousquet; sister-in-law Sandra Price; sister-in-law Phyllis Marks and husband Charles; brother-in-law George Owens and wife Peggy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Sandy's life via Zoom is planned for Wednesday, December 30 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please check back for an updated obituary on Ewing Brothers Funeral Home website for viewing instructions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution made in Sandy's honor to MusicLink Foundation, 1043 McKinley Road, Arlington VA 22205. The foundation helps children with musical potential but limited financial resources gain access to music lessons provided by professional teachers.
It was Sandy's hope, and it is the hope of her family, that she will be remembered as a loving, caring, and helping person. She was a treasured light for many in all the communities where she lived. Our family trusts that Sandy's faithfulness and optimism will serve as inspiration to your lives.