Sandra Yvonne Mease

October 7, 1937 – January 18, 2023

Sandra Yvonne Mease, 85, formerly of Camp Hill, passed peacefully with her daughter by her side, in the early hours of January 18th.

Born October 7, 1937, she was the middle child of the late Charles W and Mary McCoy Travitz.

A 56' graduate from Cumberland Valley HS she went on to receive a certificate of completion from Central Penn Business School in Enola.

She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister.

Our Mother was the BIGGEST Elvis fan. Her fondest memories include visiting Graceland.

She enjoyed westerns, reading her bible, crosswords and sitting on her lanai watching the birds come to the feeder her son in law hung by her window.

She is survived by daughters Kelly (Robert) Diffendarfer, Kimbra Mease, Keena Mease, Kendra (Jay) Wiederhold, seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, sisters Marlene Cockley, Mary (Tudy) Taylor, sister in law Isabelle Travitz, many nephews and nieces.

She is proceeded in death by a brother, Charles (Sonny) Travitz and sister Audrey Rose, who recently passed this October,

Services will be held at 1pm, Friday, Feb. 17th, in the chapel at Westminster Gardens,1159 Newville Rd., officiated by Pastor Elizabeth, St. Johns Luthurn Church. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW, 2104 W Trindle Rd.

To the staff of Hope Hospice, Cape Coral FL; We wanted you to know, our Mother was well cared for, loved by you and treated with dignity, while in our home. You made her days much brighter and cheery during her time with us. We are very appreciative for this and cannot thank you enough. Kelly & Bob.