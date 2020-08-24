Sandra L. Shumberger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra L. "Sandie" Shumberger, 62, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

Born January 9, 1958 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of James and Shirley (Chaundy) Shumberger of Shippensburg.

Sandie was a 1975 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. She was retired from Novitas Solutions where she was a business analyst. She loved cooking for her family, taking cruises and caring for her five dogs.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Deihl.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her son: Ryan Shumberger (wife Amanda) of Carlisle; brother: James Shumberger, Jr. (wife Peg) of Boiling Springs; God Daughter: Alayna McClain; niece Melissa McClain, nephews: Michael Shumberger, Christopher Mixell and Mark Shaffer; and her best friend Cindy Alba of York.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs. A viewing will be held at the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle on Wednesday from 6 until 8 P.M. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue, 737 Taylor Road, Windsor, PA 17366.