Sandra (Kukic) Slifko of Greensburg peacefully passed on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the age of 72. Sandra was the devoted wife of Paul J. Slifko for 46 years. She was the loving mother of Stephanie Slifko and Duke Slifko. She is also survived by her sisters Debrah Kukic and Denise (Ronald) Krause, niece, Nicole Krause, nephew, Matthew Krause, other relatives and friends.

Sandra was raised by her parents, late Dushan and Ester (Hilt) Kukic, in Wilmerding. She attended the University of Pittsburgh and McDaniel University in Maryland. Sandra's love of helping others led her to be a Guidance Counselor and a Career Counselor. She worked at South Middleton High School in Boiling Springs, PA, Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa, Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Sandra also started the New Choices Program to help single mothers work and get an education. Sandra served as President of CPAC.

Sandra cherished the time she spent with her family. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted mother. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, from 9am till time of Blessing Service at Noon at Alfieri Funeral Home, Inc., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Sandra will be laid to rest in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Please visit us at, www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.