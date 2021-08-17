 Skip to main content
Sandra Gorham
Sandra Gorham

Sandy, 70, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Carlisle, died Saturday. Sandy's survivors include her wife, Carol Horn.

Join Sandy's family for her gathering at 10:30 and graveside service at 11:00 on Saturday at Westminster Cemetery. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Sandy's full obituary, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com

