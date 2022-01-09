Samuel Robert Lenhert, 81, of Messiah Village, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Holy Spirit Hospital. Born November 19, 1940, in Arcanum, OH, he was a son of the late Dr. Paul G. and Mary (Berger) Lenhert.

Samuel worked at Messiah College for over 30 years as a mail courier and in the sports department where he was well liked by the campus community. He was a lifetime member of the Grantham BIC Church in Mechanicsburg, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.

He is survived by his sister, Esther Mae Lenhert; brother-in-law, Samuel Brubaker; sister-in-law, Sara B. Lenhert; 4 nieces; 1 nephew; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by his brother, Galen Lenhert; and his sister, Lucy Brubaker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2PM, at Grantham Brethren In Christ Church, 421 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.