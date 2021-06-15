Samuel Lombardo LTC Ret. US Army passed away on June 11, 2021 at 101 in Pensacola, FL. Born July 12, 1919 in Caraffa, Italy to Pietro Lombardo and Agata Iofrida, he emigrated with his mother and 2 sisters in October 1929 joining his father who was established in Juniata Gap, a few miles north of Altoona, PA. There he grew up during the depression hunting and fishing in the woods behind his home to help feed the family. In 9th grade he quit school to help his father learning the stone mason trade and ultimately becoming a Master Stone Mason himself. On Nov 11, 1939 he enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard and went on to Officer's Candidate School in Ft. Benning GA. As the war progressed he volunteered for combat duty and joined the 99th Infantry Division which landed him in Normandy in November 1944. He and his platoon fought through the Battle of the Bulge, the Remagen bridgehead, the Ruhr pocket and on to Berlin. During this time his platoon made the first American flag to cross the Rhine river for the 99th division from scraps of material they found along the way. It is now displayed at the Infantry Museum in Ft Benning GA. During the war he received 2 Bronze Stars, one with valor and a Silver Star.