Samuel J. Colondrillo, age 72, of Shermans Dale, passed away November 11, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. Born December 25, 1947 in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Sam and Margaret (DeFrancesco) Colondrillo.

Samuel was an engineer for Automatic Switch Company of Floren Park, NJ, a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church and enjoyed being with his 17 grandchildren.

A walk through viewing will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

