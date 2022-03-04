Samuel F Stewart, 94, of Carlisle passed peacefully of natural causes on February 22, 2022. He was born April 6, 1927 to the late J. Clark and Eveline Stewart in Wilkinsburg PA. He graduated from Mars High School, Class of 1944 and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Agriculture Economics from Penn State.

Sam served in the US Coast Guard and the United States Naval Reserve.

He was part owner in an orchard in Shermans Dale, PA. Sam retired from Cutter Laboratory and then sold real estate in the Carlisle area for many years. He was part owner in Stewart Realtors, worked for George Ebener & Associates and Century 21 A Better Way. Sam was a member of St John's Episcopal Church, Tumbling Run Game Preserve and the Masonic Lodge No 729. Sam and Anne were youth group leaders and helped with food drives for Project Share. He was also involved with Samaritan Fellowship.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anne W Stewart. They have four children, Douglas, David (Jane), Scott (Ann) and Susan (Deb), all of Carlisle. He was known as Pop-Pop to four grandchildren, David (Sophia), Sarah, Andrew (Dana) and Jonathan (Andrea), and four great grandchildren, Emma, Lily, Filomena and Elowen. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Clark Stewart.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St John's Episcopal Church 1 N. Hanover Street Carlisle on Saturday, March 26, 2022. There will be a time of visitation with the family beginning at 10 am with a service to follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donations to Project Share or St John's Episcopal Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To read full obituary and to sign guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.