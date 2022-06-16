Sally Myers

Sally L. Myers

February 24, 1932 – June 9, 2022

Sally L. Myers, 90, of Naples, FL entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus at 12:35 am, June 9th.

Sally was born February 24, 1932, in Pennsylvania to Wayne K. and Olive Radcliffe Snader. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers (Robert, Roger, Kenneth) and 2 sisters(Doris and Betty).

Sally enjoyed swimming, tennis, bridge and working at Artis Naples until the loss of her sight. She had many friends who made sure she stayed active going to lunches, dinners, bridge & tennis matches and church.

Sally was a member of Faith Bible Church Naples and served many years on the greeting committee making visitors feel welcome. She also enjoyed preparing for Christmas Eve candlelight services and making phone calls to check on other members.

Sally is survived by her three children, Vickie, Wanda and Mike, six grandchildren and a sister, Shirley Smith.

A celebration of Sally's life will be held at 3 pm, Tuesday, June 14th at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples. Memorials in Sally's name may be made to Faith Bible Church, 6464 Immokalee Road, Naples or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.