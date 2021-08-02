Sally (Bucher) Traini, 69, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Forest Park Health Center and Rehab.

She was born December 15, 1951, in Carlisle to the late John W. and Pearl (Zeigler) Bucher.

Sally was a 1969 graduate of the Carlisle High School and earned her bachelor's degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Sally was a speech therapist for the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. She later retired from the state of Pennsylvania after 30 years of service in the Office of the Auditor General. Sally was a former member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a current member of Second Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, L. Victor Traini of Carlisle; her sister Jan Louise Bucher of Carlisle; and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her brother, John Bucher.

A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

