Sally A Frick

June 08, 1943- February 14, 2023

Sally A. Frick, 79, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born June 8, 1943, in McGrann, Armstrong County, to the late Stephen and Betty J. (Heymers) Palczer.

Sally retired from Carlisle Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed going to the movies with all her friends and especially loved her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Steven P. (Brigitt) Brandeburg and Melissa A. Brandeburg both of Carlisle; grandchildren, Spencer S. of Carlisle and Taylor I. (Matthew) Kimmel of Bethel Park, PA; sisters, Margaret (Richard) Check of McGrann, PA, and Debra Gurski of Ford City, PA. Sally was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Leichliter.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.