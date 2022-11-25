Ruth Welty

Ruth J. Welty

November 16, 1932 - November 19, 2022

Ruth J. Welty (Edwards), 90, entered into rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Amoroso Wellness in York. She was the loving wife of the late Jack C. Welty.

She was born November 16, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the eldest daughter of the late David E. and Lois K. (Leyman) Edwards.

She graduated from Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, PA and attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA.

In addition to caring for her family, Ruth held various other jobs throughout her life, the most notable of which was as an aquatics instructor at Boiling Springs High School and the Harrisburg Area Community College. She also served on the Board of Parks and Recreation in South Middleton Township. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by five children: Jacquelyn Smith and husband Robert of York, Susan Duncan and husband Thomas of Austin, PA, Lisa DeVanie and husband David of Boiling Springs, John Welty of Newville, and James Welty and wife Sarah of Boiling Springs, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a brother, David Edwards of Frisco, Texas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Kari.

The services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 10601. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.