Ruth Viola Williams

December 21, 1928- October 20, 2022

Ruth V. Williams, age 93, of York Springs, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UPMC West Shore Hospital. She was born December 21, 1928 in York Springs, PA to the late Lloyd E. and Alice Mary (Davis) Lory.

She was a graduate of York Springs High School. Ruth was employed as a Library Aide for 28 years at both the York Springs and Bermudian Springs Elementary Schools.

She was a member of the York Springs United Methodist Church and was very active in her church community. Ruth helped in the kitchen of the York Springs Fire Company during festival time. She was a Charter member of the Ye Olde Sulpher Spa Historical Society. Ruth loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons; Thomas D. Williams and his wife Pamela of Boiling Springs, PA, Frederick L. Williams of Leesport, PA, a sister, Esther Jacobs of York, PA, seven grandchildren, Patrick Williams and his wife Janelle, Derek Garcia and Joe Gimble, Adam Williams and his wife Amber, Alicia Williams Wentz, Forrest Williams and his wife Alexandria, Meghan Williams and Hunter Williams, five great grandchildren, Colby, Cooper, Hudson, Brayden and Savannah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years, Dale H. Williams who died December 23, 2018, Daughter-in-Law, Marta D. Williams, three brothers and one sister.

Professional Services are entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., Bendersville, PA. A Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at the York Springs United Methodist Church, 840 Trolley Road, York Springs, PA 17372. A Funeral Service will follow the viewing at the Church with Pastor Trisha Guise officiating. A procession will take place to Sunnyside Cemetery. A reception will follow at the York Springs fire hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ruth V. Williams to the York Springs United Methodist Church, 840 Trolley Road, York Springs, PA 17372.

Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com