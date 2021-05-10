Ruth T. Mixell died peacefully on May 6,2021 at UPMC West Shore. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Tina Trozzo, husband of Dominick Trozzo and her son Michael Mixell, husband of Stacey Mixell. She was predeceased by her husband, Grant H. Mixell who died in 1985.

Ruth was born in Claysburg, PA on December 30, 1929. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Severino Benito, Elizabeth Johnston and Emily Oropollo and four great-grandchildren.

Ruth loved watching birds from her back porch, gardening and all her friends at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Plainfield. Ruth was a registered nurse receiving her degree at Polyclinic Hospital. She died on Nurse Appreciation Day.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses on the 5th floor at UPMC West Shore Hospital.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Plainfield, PA.

There will be a memorial service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2070 Newville Road, Plainfield, PA on Saturday, May 15. There will be visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m.

We will be following Covid safety protocols.