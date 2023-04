Ruth E. Rhoads, 87, of Carlisle, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Rolling Green Memorial Park, Camp Hill. A complete obituary is available at www.Since1853.com.