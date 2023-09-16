Ruth Pauline Jumper

April 14, 1931 - Sept. 13, 2023

NEWVILLE - Ruth Pauline Jumper, 92, of Newville passed away Wednesday September 13, 2023, in Green Ridge Village, Newville.

She was born April 14, 1931, in Carlisle a daughter of Earl D. and Bertha Inez Weary Sheriff.

Mrs. Jumper was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn R. Jumper, who passed away October 5, 1998.

Ruth was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, Newville.

She is survived by three children: Janet F. Nimmon and her husband, John, Chester J. Jumper and his wife, Daisy, and Joanne K. Finkey and husband, Steven Finkey Sr.; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

A viewing will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville, and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday, September 18, 2023, in the First United Presbyterian Church Newville. A funeral service with Rev. Vernon Gauthier officiating will be held at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church 111 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville, PA 17241.