Ruth Lowe Billett

Jan. 17, 1925 - July 10, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD - Ruth Lowe Billett, 98, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Carlisle, PA, Wildwood, NJ and York, PA, passed away peacefully July 10, 2023, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore MD, surrounded by loved ones and family.

Ruth was born in Dubois, PA on January 17, 1925. She graduated from Dubois High School and pursued her passion for nursing by graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Nursing School.

Ruth met her late husband Dr. Rodney S. Billett in Philadelphia, and they moved to York, PA where she assisted in their Veterinary practice, Broadmoor Animal Hospital.

After her husband's retirement, they moved to Wildwood, NJ, and Ruth returned to Pediatric Nursing at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital in Cape May Courthouse, NJ, serving as a Pediatric Nurse Manager and later as a Hospital Nursing Supervisor until her retirement in 1991.

Following her husband's passing in 1998, Ruth lived in Baltimore, MD, then Carlisle, PA, before returning to Baltimore, MD. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and loved to play bridge. In Carlisle, PA she participated in the Newcomers Bridge Group and competed in the AAUW Pairs Top Competition Group. Ruth also volunteered as an Election Judge and dedicated her time to St. Peters Church in Carlisle, contributing to their annual peanut butter egg fundraiser. She lovingly made "thousands" of eggs each year and dutifully purchased and shipped some to family and friends across the United States.

In 2019, Ruth joined Roland Park Presbyterian Church upon her final move to Baltimore, MD.

She is survived by her three children: Bradley Billett of Wilkes Barre, PA, Barbara Fritze of Baltimore, MD, and Dr. Sherry Billett of Sturgeon Bay, WI; along with seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her wonderful life will be held in Baltimore in late fall 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD. For more information - https://www.colefuneral.com/obituary/Ruth-Billett - Ruth Lowe Billett.