Ruth L. Piper, 94, of Carlisle, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.

She was employed in garment production with Blough Wagner and U-Wanna-Wash Frock Co. in Carlisle. She worked part time for Town & Country and later in the Dietary Department of the Carlisle Hospital until retirement. She is probably best known for working the drive-up window at Wendy's in Carlisle. Many people called her "Miss Wendy" over the years. When her sight deteriorated, she worked part time in the dining room there.

She enjoyed music, flowers, reading and doing puzzles. She followed the musical performances of her daughter, son-in-law and grandson with great enthusiasm. She especially loved country music, collecting autographs and memories during her frequent sojourns to Fan Fair in Tennessee.

Ruth was the adopted daughter of the late Rush W. and Nellie B. (Pentz) Piper and is survived by her daughter, Connie (Patterson) Shultz, son-in-law, Thomas Shultz, of Boiling Springs and grandson, Timothy Shultz, of Carlisle. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by two siblings, Mabel and William.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle 17013, with Rev. Bradley Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg. There will be no viewing, but family and friends are invited to socialize and sign the guest book from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helen Krause Animal Foundation, PO Box 311, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, or the West Shore Wildlife Center, PO Box 244, Etters, PA 17319.

