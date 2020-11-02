Ruth H. Weaver, 86, of Boiling Springs, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 8, 1934, the second daughter of the late Russell and Emma Petre in Hagerstown, MD.

Ruth was the loving wife of Paul M. Weaver, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage and a homemaker who loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved flowers and watching beautiful sunsets over the mountain out of her kitchen window.

She was a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons, Daniel (Ruth), Dillsburg, PA; John (Helen), Knox City, MO; Timothy (Audrey), Hardinsburg, KY; and Jacob (Christina), East Concord, NY. Seven daughters, Ella Hooley, Myerstown, PA; Anna Lois, Barnett, MO; Rebecca (Lee) Diller, Sparta, TN; Eunice (Kenneth) Gordon, Bedford, PA; Rhoda (James) Burkholder, Hagerstown, MD; Priscilla, Boiling Springs, PA; and Rachel, Scurry, TX; and one daughter-in-law, Thelma Diller(wife of the late Nathan), Iona, MI. Also surviving are 60 grandchildren and 118 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Philip and Nathan Weaver, and one grandchild.