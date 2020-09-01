× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth G. Bowermaster, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Forest Park Nursing Home in Carlisle. She was born January 12, 1928 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Laurence and Mary (Foreman) Goodhart.

Ruth graduated from Shippensburg High School. She then worked at the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg as a secretary. She retired from News Chronicle, Valley Times Star after working as a proof reader for over 30 years. She was a member of American Legion Post 223 in Shippensburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed drawing, crochet and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by three children, Michael (Patricia, "Kay") Goodhart of Shippensburg, Susan Lynch of Shippensburg and Richard (Cindy) Bowermaster of Carlisle; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Anna Neidig and a great-granddaughter, Makala Mary Blain Lynch.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.