Ruth F. Coulson

June 21, 1944- April 20, 2022

Ruth Frances Coulson, 77, of Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. She was the wife of 57 years to Barry Coulson.

Born in Kenbridge, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hilda Leonhardt Pierce.

Ruth worked for over 40 years in the Cumberland County Court System, beginning as a secretary to the public defender's office then working as a secretary for Judge Oler and then Judge Peck.

She loved going to the Delaware Beaches and was an avid reader.

She was a member of Second Church, Carlisle.

Ruth had a very generous spirit. She loved giving gifts and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always provided the best snacks!

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Todd (Stephanie) Coulson and Joel (Tracy) Coulson; her daughter: Jody Coulson-Robinson (Rick); her grandchildren: Laura, Andrea, Sophie, Anna, Eli, Samantha, Abby and Ben; her great grandchildren: Aleah and Nora as well as her brother: Granville Rambo and her sister: The Honorable Sylvia Rambo.

Ruth was preceded in death by her brother: Robert Pierce.

The family wishes to send out a very special thank you to the Spurgeon "Spike" and Elizabeth Alsbaugh Family, who, along with her sister Sylvia, helped raise Ruth when Hilda Pierce passed.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Second Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013, with Rev. Dr. Jeff Gibelius officiating. Interment will follow the service in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. There will be no public viewing Tuesday morning at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to the Generation Fund of Second Church at the above address.