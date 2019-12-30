Ruth E. Poppe, born in Carlisle, PA, wife of Donald C. Poppe of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall, on December 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Raymond William Fisher, Sr. and his wife Barbara Ann Elizabeth Laughman of Carlisle. Following the untimely death of her mother, she was raised by her aunt and uncle Mary Mae and James Allen De Lancey in Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her two brothers and a step-brother.
She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1954, a member of the National Honor Society. Following several years as a secretary, she graduated from Shippensburg College and became a business education teacher at Parkland High School. She was married to Donald Poppe on December 22, 1962, in the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown by the Reverend Walter Eastwood.
In her leisure she enjoyed old movies, reading and puzzles. She was a loving wife, mother and aunt with a ready smile and wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by Donald, her husband of 57 years; daughter Deborah Klink and her husband Dr. David Klink of Virginia; son Christopher Poppe and his wife Judith Pineiro of Brooklyn; grandchildren Adam Klink, Elyse Miller, Miranda Bonaguide and Sarah Poppe; great-grandchildren Henry, Ayla, Noah and Everett.
Services will be 11:00 am Friday January 3, 2020 in Green-Wood Cemetery Section 137,
25th St and 5th Ave Brooklyn, New York.