Ruth D. McMahon

Ruth D. (Bailey) McMahon, age 67 of Carlisle, died suddenly on December 17, 2021 at the Carlisle Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Terrence McMahon with whom she celebrated 44 years of marriage in February.

Born in York, PA on November 27, 1954, Ruth graduated from York Suburban High, and was employed by Terranetti's Italian Bakery for many years. Besides being a talented pianist, Ruth had a passion for cooking and baking and was happiest when sharing her creations (especially her famous cherry-apple pie) with family and friends. In her earlier years, Ruth enjoyed world travel with her husband and in her later years was an avid player of Wordfeud with fellow enthusiasts from all over.

In addition to her husband and soulmate Terry, Ruth leaves her loving family: Gail and Tim McMahon of Camp Hill; Kathleen and Steve Myers of FL; Cheryl and Tom McMahon; Alicia and Dennis McMahon all of Boiling Springs; Linda and David McMahon of MA; Mary McMahon and Harry Barnes of VA; Susan and Rick McMahon of VA; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Graveside services will take place at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 29th at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com