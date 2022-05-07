Ruth Catherine Mutterspaugh

July 02, 1934- May 04, 2022

Ruth Catherine Mutterspaugh, 87, of Newville passed away Wednesday May 4, 2022 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle.

She was born July 2, 1934 in Newburg a daughter of Emory F. and Helen P. Bistline Graham.

Mrs. Mutterspaugh was the widow of Robert F. Mutterspaugh.

She had retired from G.S. Electric, she had also worked for Laiglan Dress Factory, and was a driver for the Amish community. She was a member of the Green Spring First Church of God, and attended the Green Spring Brethren In Christ Church.

She is survived by one son Tawney L. Mutterspaugh and his wife Marty, and two daughters Patricia A. Knouse and her husband Warren, and Sharlene L. Hockenberry; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, one brother Wade Graham, and three sisters Mildred Piper, Nancy Sleighter, and Edna Piper.

In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by one son Robert F. Mutterspaugh Jr., one grandson Mark Mutterspaugh, and one brother Harvey Graham.

A viewing will be held Monday May 9, 2022 from 6 to 9 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday in the funeral home, burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.