Ruth, 97, of Mechanicsburg, died Thursday. Ruth's survivors include her four children: Lois, Lynn, Vera and Paul.

Join Ruth's family on Wednesday for her viewing starting at 10:30 at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and service starting at 12:45 at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Ruth's full obituary, view her picture, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Brechbiel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

