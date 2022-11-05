Ruth B. Huston

July 30, 1934- October 25, 2022

Ruth B. Huston, 88, of New Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born July 30, 1934, in Tanner, AL, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Ashford Bedingfield and Addie E. (Hooie) Bedingfield. She was predeceased in 2016 by her husband, Frederick B. Huston, Jr., after 60 years of marriage.

Ruth graduated from Tanner High School in 1952 where she was named Miss FHA (Future Homemakers of America) for Limestone County in 1950 and was voted class president her sophomore and junior years and was Miss Tanner High her senior year. She loved to sing and performed live on local radio in a women's trio.

From 1953-1955 she attended Athens College, where she majored in business, while also beginning her career in the Office of Programming at the Ordnance Guided Missile School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL. While working at Redstone Arsenal, Ruth met and married her lifelong partner, Fred, in 1955. The newlyweds relocated to Pennsylvania where Ruth was employed as an administrative assistant at the VA Administration in Philadelphia, prior to starting a family.

Ruth loved to cook and bake, tend to her flower gardens, make homemade gifts for family and friends, read, sew, and travel with her husband throughout the world. She treasured spending time with her family and enjoyed keeping in touch with her close friends, many of whom she had known for decades. They were all very special to her and she cherished those friendships dearly. Ruth's faith in God defined her attitude toward life and the core of her being. She attended The Church of Christ in Tanner and Lakeside Lutheran Church in Harrisburg.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Jay) Best of Simpsonville, SC, Donna (Timothy) Bair of State College and Sharon (Kevin) McKee of Mt. Holly Springs. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew (Liza) Bair with sons Jack and Sawyer, Daniel (Tory) Bair with children Isaiah, Noah, Jude, and Eve; Jay (Erin) Best III, with daughter Annabelle and baby-to-be; Christopher (Alisha) Bair and baby-to-be; Paul Best and Jennifer McKee. She is also survived by her sister, Linda (Ronny) Boyd, her husband's sister, Patricia Vance; and nieces and nephews Rhonda (Steven) Ivey, Charles (Farangis) Vance, Michelle (Dale) Buckelew, Ron Boyd, and Patrick (Kelly) Boyd and was predeceased by her brother, Bobby Bedingfield.

Ruth was an extremely kind and humble soul who taught those around her how to persevere through adversity as she fought a terrible disease with dignity, optimism, and humor. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and those who took care of her in her final years.

A Memorial Service to honor the life of Ruth Huston will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 West Butler Street, Mt. Holly Springs, PA, with a luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or by giving online at donations@michaeljfox.org. Those wishing to share memories or offer condolences, are invited to visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com