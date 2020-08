Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ruth Anna Brandt, 77, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. For a complete obituary please visit www.Since1853.com.