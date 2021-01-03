Ruth Ann Myers, 73, of Newville passed away Friday January 1, 2021 in her home.

She was born November 18, 1947 in Newville the daughter of the late Russel and Ethel Viola Hoover Baer Jr.

Ruth Ann is survived by her husband Norman W. Myers.

She had worked 38 years as a secretary for Upper Mifflin Township. She had also sold Avon and worked at Mifflin Elementary School. She was a member of Newville Assembly of God, where she had taught Sunday School. She was also a great cook, and pie baker.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three children Kevin W. Myers and his wife Pamela, Karen S. Bryan and husband Kenneth Jr., and Kelli J. Wiser and husband Curtis; four grandchildren Taylor Bowman and her husband Austin, Wyatt Galbraith, Benjamin Wiser, and Timothy Wiser; two step-grandchildren Haylay and Hannah Bryan; her mother-in-law A. Elizabeth Stonesifer; two sisters Carol L. Baer, and Donna Jean Mickey, and one brother Russel Baer III.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Rachel Galbraith.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Helen and Angela from Homeland Hospice for their care.