Ruth Ann Eshelman, 79, of Newville, PA, wife of the late Dan K. Eshelman, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Forest Park Health Center in Carlisle. She was born January 7, 1943, in Glassport, PA to the late Herman and Thelma (Hopkins) Forkey.

Ruth Ann enjoyed reading, travel, and crossword puzzles. Most especially she loved her cats and dogs.

She is survived by her daughters Beth A. Demo and her husband David of Lake Forest, CA and Carrie L. Livelsberger and her husband David of Newville. Also survived by her grandchildren Sean M. Demo, Dana N. Demo and Jillian P. Livelsberger. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her sister Mary R. Driscoll.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society.