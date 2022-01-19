 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Angeline Clapp

Ruth Angeline Clapp, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away January 14, 2022, at The Villages Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard "Dick" Clapp, her daughters, Pamela Potter, Angie Reed, Tabitha Reed; stepdaughters, Lisa Clapp-Stare and Cheri Binkley and brother, Bill Bunch; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Professional Services are entrusted to Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Harrisburg, PA. Please visit www.hetrickbitnerfuneralhome.com/obituaries for a detailed obituary and funeral service details.

