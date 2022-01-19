Ruth Angeline Clapp, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away January 14, 2022, at The Villages Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard "Dick" Clapp, her daughters, Pamela Potter, Angie Reed, Tabitha Reed; stepdaughters, Lisa Clapp-Stare and Cheri Binkley and brother, Bill Bunch; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.