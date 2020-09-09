× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth A. Stefanik, 75, of Carlisle, PA, died August 31, 2020, at 11:30AM in the Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born in Washington, DC, Ruth lived in New York City before retiring in Carlisle, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ruth (Hepburn) and Bernard C. Martin.

Ruth loved to crochet and talk Baseball with her friends. She retired from Bonton in Carlisle, PA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Stefanik, who died in 2001; and her brother, Carroll B. Martin. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Michael G. Stefanik of Spring Township.; nieces; and nephews.

Services will be private at the family convenience.

In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the American Cancer Society.