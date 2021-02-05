Ruth A. Loy

Ruth retired from G.C. Murphy in Carlisle after working several years there. In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed gardening, puzzles, taking care of her yard, and taking care of her grandchildren.Ruth is survived by three daughters, Lona K. (Tom) Vovakes of Carlisle, Loma J. (George) Diffley of Washington Crossing, PA and Sandra Loy (David) Heller of Carlisle; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 2000, Elmer E. Loy and she was the last of her twelve siblings.