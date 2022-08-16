Ruth A. Hoy

March 14, 1926- August 13, 2022

Ruth A. Hoy, 96, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

She was born March 14, 1926, in Carlisle Springs, to the late Harvey and Tressie Sheaffer. Ruth was the widow of Charles Hoy who passed in 2021.

Ruth operated Hoy's Greenhouse for over 50 years. She was a lifetime member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church in Carlisle Springs. Ruth enjoyed cooking and baking for others. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Charlene H. (husband Donald) Martin of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Sherri (husband Jeff) Bergsten, Debi (husband Bill) Flyte, Lori (husband Steve) Beachy all of Carlisle, Stephanie (husband Tim) Buckley of Henniker, NH, and Crystal Noel (husband Bobby) Meredith of Windsor, CO; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one sister, Mary Ilgenfritz of Valparaiso, IN. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Evans; eight brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Vicar David Hoth officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

