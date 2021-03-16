Ruth A. Heverling, 79, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on June 24, 1941 in Blain and was a daughter of the late Merl Scott and Mary (Fritz) Scott Moyer. She was the widow of Raymond G. Heverling, Sr. who died June 10, 2009. Ruth was a long-time waitress and had worked many years at the Carlisle Farmers Market Restaurant. Ruth is survived by nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.